Police chase leads to crash on Pecos Street; 3 people hospitalized

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were seriously injured Monday night after the pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a crash in the Twin Lakes community. Just after 11 p.m., Westminster police got behind a stolen vehicle in the area of W 72nd Ave and Federal Boulevard and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle did not stop and drove away from police. The suspect vehicle made its way onto northbound Sheridan Boulevard and then eastbound onto Highway 36 before exiting onto Pecos Street southbound. Once in the area of W 68th Ave, the suspect vehicle lost control and went onto a center divider before hitting a light pole and rolling until coming to a stop. The driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle, and another passenger was trapped inside. All three were taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. The crash shut down lanes in both directions from W 64th Ave. to W 68th Ave. until just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO