Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens had nearly 65,000 acres to work with when he built his Texas ranch approximately 55 miles northeast of Amarillo. The property that's been dubbed the "Mesa Vista Rach" has been up for sale since November 2017, according to CultureMap-Dallas, when it was priced at a cool $250 million. However, since Pickens' passing in January 2020, the price of the property and all that comes with it has dropped significantly.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO