It isn't new that ice fishermen leave trash on the ice but Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says on Red Lake in the Blackduck area a conservation officer is reporting that someone dumped their sewage from the ice house holding tank on the ice. Schmitt says it is illegal to do that or to leave trash on the ice. He says conservation officers will write tickets for those who violate the laws. Schmitt says most people who ice fish pick up after themselves but every year some violate the laws and receive fines. He says it's just common sense that whatever you bring to the ice take with you when you leave.

BLACKDUCK, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO