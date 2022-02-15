ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Mantia snags 1st speedskating medal in 3rd Olympics

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEIJING (AP) — Joey Mantia is finally taking home his first medal in his third Olympics. The 36-year-old American joined with Casey Dawson and...

salinapost.com

Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
Joey Mantia
Emery Lehman
tmj4.com

Joey Mantia feels 'weight lifted' after earning first career Olympic medal

American Joey Mantia, 36, stepped onto the Olympic podium for the first time on Tuesday. The speed skater racing in his third Winter Olympics earned a bronze medal in the men's team pursuit competition along with his teammates Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran. To finally grab hold of...
Salina Post

US men reach Olympic curling semis, keep repeat gold in play

BEIJING (AP) — John Shuster and the defending Olympic curling champions won a last-chance match to qualify for the playoffs. The Americans beat Denmark 7-5 to keep their hopes of a repeat gold medal alive. They will play Britain in the semifinals later Thursday night. Reigning silver medalist Sweden...
Salina Post

Shiffrin's Olympics: 5 individual races, no medals, 3 DNFs

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin skied out in the Alpine combined and once again was unable to finish a race at the Beijing Olympics. She will leave the 2022 Games without an individual medal after participating in all five women's events. The 26-year-old American won two golds at past Olympics but did not complete three of her five races in China.
Salina Post

US men knocked out of Olympic hockey tournament

BEIJING (AP) — The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead. Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation, Peter Cehlarik had the winner and Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals.
Beijing, CN
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Salina Post

Poulin leads Canada women to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and Canada reclaimed its place atop the women's hockey world with a 3-2 win over the defending champion United States at the Beijing Olympics. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 38 shots and Sarah Nurse had a goal and assist in a game in which...
Salina Post

AP sources: US skaters to get Olympic torches as medals wait

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach offered U.S. figure skaters Olympic torches as holdover gifts while they await a resolution of the Russian doping case preventing them from receiving their silver medals. Two people familiar with the events told The Associated Press that Bach, in the meeting...
Salina Post

INSIGHT: Full bowls and football

As I watched the Super Bowl, it occurred to me this is a truly American event only Americans really get. It is a sporting event that is really a national holiday where we celebrate commercials and eat ourselves into oblivion. For most of us the game is the third attraction. Only in the United States would we use the last football game of the season for a reason to gorge ourselves on food we would normally not eat.
Salina Post

Both Tiger track and field teams remain nationally ranked

NEW ORLEANS - The men's and women's track and field teams at Fort Hays State are both ranked in the top 25 of the latest USTFCCCA NCAA Division II National Track and Field Rating Index, released Tuesday. The men are slotted 12th in the latest release, while the women come...
Salina Post

NFL releases order for 2022 draft in April

Following is the 2022 NFL Draft first-round order. The first round will start on April 28, in Las Vegas, with the second and third rounds on April 29, followed by rounds four through seven on April 30.
Salina Post

Canada beats US 7-6 in women's curling

BEIJING (AP) — Canada beat the United States 7-6 in the Olympic women’s curling tournament and moved ahead of the Americans in the race for the four-team playoff. Jennifer Jones’ Canadian foursome (4-3) took the lead with back-to-back two-point ends in the second and third. The Americans tied it with two in the eighth and a steal of one in the ninth when Jones missed a takeout with the last stone and slammed her broom to the ice in frustration.
