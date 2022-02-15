Joey Mantia snags 1st speedskating medal in 3rd Olympics

As I watched the Super Bowl, it occurred to me this is a truly American event only Americans really get. It is a sporting event that is really a national holiday where we celebrate commercials and eat ourselves into oblivion. For most of us the game is the third attraction. Only in the United States would we use the last football game of the season for a reason to gorge ourselves on food we would normally not eat.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO