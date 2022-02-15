ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ACC Hoops Preview: NC State Men's Basketball Travels to Georgia Tech in Conference Play

By Georgia Tech Athletics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NC State men's basketball team returns to action Tuesday evening when it plays at Georgia Tech. Tipoff at McCamish Pavilion is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. NC State fans can also listen to Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes call...

POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Georgia Tech

Here is our postgame podcast looking back at NC State's 76-61 road win at Georgia Tech. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
NC State gets off to fast start, rolls past Georgia Tech

NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC) entered the game dead last in the ACC and with just two road wins all season, but got a total team effort to coast to the win. Almost nothing went right for Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11). Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, and Rodney Howard scored 14 points. The main issue on offense was turnovers and bad outside shooting. Georgia Tech had 11 turnovers and shot 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range, a continuation of Saturday's loss at Virginia, where the Yellow Jackets only hit four 3-pointers all day.
ATLANTA, GA
Condensed Game: NC State 76, Georgia Tech 61

NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC) snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night on the road against Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11 ACC) with a 76-61 victory. Freshman guard Terquavion Smith continued his stellar season, tallying a game-high 26 points, including six three-pointers, and eight rebounds. Although Smith led the way, Tuesday's...
Pair of Golden Bears from Cal Named to the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Watch List

Two California baseball student-athletes were selected to the 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, which was announced by USA Baseball on Tuesday. Junior outfielder Dylan Beavers and junior pitcher Josh White are among the nation's top 55 amateur baseball players who were named to the watch list. The Golden Spikes Award is earned annually by the top amateur baseball player in the country. A rolling list of players will be maintained throughout the season, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award. To view the full 55-player watch list, visit GoldenSpikesAward.com.
Men's Basketball plays at Indiana State on Saturday at noon

CARBONDALE, Ill. — With just three games left in the regular season, Southern Illinois travels to Indiana State on Saturday for a noon Central game that will be televised on ESPN3. With a win at Indiana State, combined with an Illinois State loss at Bradley on Saturday, SIU would...
FAU Senior Hunter Cooley Named to the 2022 C-USA Preseason Baseball Team

Florida Atlantic University senior co-captain Hunter Cooley has been named to the 2022 Conference USA Preseason baseball team, as announced by C-USA. Cooley, who will be Saturday's starter versus Minnesota, filled a variety of roles in 2021, but was moved into the rotation five weekends into the 2021 season, landing as the Friday night starter. It was a role that allowed the lefty to thrive. He was a Second Team All-Conference USA selection at season's end. He completed his campaign tied for second among C-USA teams with eight wins, while ranking 10th at that time with a 3.57 ERA. His 3.54 ERA in league play was seventh lowest, and his .259 average against ranked 13th. Cooley was second on the squad with 76.2 innings pitched, despite making only 10 starts, but his 17 total appearances were two off the team lead. He continued to be stingy issuing walks, with just 18 on the season, or 2.13 per nine innings. For his career, he only is a 2.18/9, fifth lowest in program history.
2022 NC State Baseball Preview - Part V: ACC Opponents

With the calendar getting ready to turning over to February and the 2022 baseball season quickly approaching, let’s take a look at the NC State Wolfpack team that will take the field this season. We’ll attempt to do this in a four-part series again:. In Part I of...
WATCH: Nick Saban reveals true reason behind Alabama national championship loss

When Alabama lost the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship to Georgia 33-18, of course it was a tough pill for Nick Saban and company to swallow. Today, he gave a speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association and spoke about a few of the reasons the Crimson Tide lost the game. They had several injuries to their starters and the backups were not prepared well enough to play at a high level during the national championship game.
USC QB Caleb Williams Lands Jaw Dropping NIL Deal

USC quarterback Caleb Williams inked another NIL partnership with Beverly Hills real estate private equity fund, Hawkins Way Capital. According to the Los Angeles Times:. "Williams has entered into a long-term agreement with Hawkins Way Capital, a Beverly Hills-based real estate private equity fund, whose partners said they plan to show USC’s quarterback the ropes of the real estate world with the possibility of partnering on future investment opportunities.
