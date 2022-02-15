ACC Hoops Preview: NC State Men's Basketball Travels to Georgia Tech in Conference Play

Florida Atlantic University senior co-captain Hunter Cooley has been named to the 2022 Conference USA Preseason baseball team, as announced by C-USA. Cooley, who will be Saturday's starter versus Minnesota, filled a variety of roles in 2021, but was moved into the rotation five weekends into the 2021 season, landing as the Friday night starter. It was a role that allowed the lefty to thrive. He was a Second Team All-Conference USA selection at season's end. He completed his campaign tied for second among C-USA teams with eight wins, while ranking 10th at that time with a 3.57 ERA. His 3.54 ERA in league play was seventh lowest, and his .259 average against ranked 13th. Cooley was second on the squad with 76.2 innings pitched, despite making only 10 starts, but his 17 total appearances were two off the team lead. He continued to be stingy issuing walks, with just 18 on the season, or 2.13 per nine innings. For his career, he only is a 2.18/9, fifth lowest in program history.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO