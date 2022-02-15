Can you decode? Slang terms child predators use

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Slang terms, abbreviations and acronyms are some of the tools child predators use to talk to children and teens without the parents catching on. Do you know the codes?

The Alabama District Attorney’s Association (ADAA) says predators have been learning the language of emojis, acronyms, gifs and emoticons in order to better groom kids while chatting them up online.

In a recent Facebook post , the group shared some of the more common acronyms used in conversation by teens to hide their conversation from their parents or guardians but is now also used by those looking to prey on young children.

From the easily understandable, “POV,” (Point Of View), to newer terms, “1174,” (Nude Club), the list includes several codes that would allow predators to engage in sexually explicit conversation with kids.

If parents are concerned about their child or teen being in an abusive or toxic relationship, the ADAA says there are resources available. Click here for tips on keeping your kids safe online and to help teach healthy relationship habits, call (866) 331-9474 or text LOVEIS to 22522.

If you think your child is involved in a dangerous relationship or engaging in conversation with a child predator, contact your local authorities and visit this website for more resources.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.