M&F Bancorp Inc. recently landed $76 million in capital from the U.S. Treasury to better support underserved areas, including in the Triad. The $76 million is part of the Emergency Capital Investment Program established in 2021. That program is awarding up to $9 billion in capital to community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and minority depository institutions (MDIs). Leaders set aside $2 billion for institutions with less than $500 million in assets.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO