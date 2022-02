I walked into the heart of surveillance capitalism and left with a pre-packaged sandwich for lunch. That about sums up my experience at the Amazon Fresh grocery store in downtown Washington, D.C. The company made famous for bringing goods to your door is now expanding its presence into traditional brick-and-mortar spaces—but with a nontraditional tech twist. D.C.'s Amazon Fresh store has no cash registers or cashiers. A shopper must scan a QR code linked to an Amazon account at a turnstile to enter. Cameras synced to Amazon's Just Walk Out technology track what items you remove from shelves as you browse. When you do "just walk out," this technology totals up the cost of the items you took, charges your Amazon account, and sends you an emailed receipt.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO