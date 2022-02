A cat eye is always a good choice, but even more so if you’re Zoë Kravitz in 2022. The actor is gearing up for the release of The Batman, the latest film installment surrounding the iconic DC Comics superhero, in which she plays Selina Kyle — aka, Catwoman. It might seem a little on-the-nose for Kyle to wear a cat eye, but if the early stills of the film indicate that Kravitz’s interpretation will be anything but ordinary. In the first of what is sure to be many jaw-dropping looks for The Batman’s press tour, Kravitz donned soft brown eyeliner that subtly pays homage to her character and proved yet again that she’s earned her place as one of Hollywood’s it-girls.

