Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards are next month. The nominees for this year's Oscars have already been unveiled, with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog receiving nods in 12 categories, the most of any film, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Both movies were nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story. As we get closer to the show, more and more details are coming out about the biggest night in movies, including who will host. The Academy is reportedly set to announce a trio of hosts for this year's ceremony, making this the first time the Oscars will be emceed since Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony in 2018.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO