Davidson County, TN

I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine

By Stuart Rucker
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Drug Task Force arrested a woman following a traffic stop where officers said they found cocaine hidden in a rental car.

Authorities said they found 4.4 pounds (1.99 kg) of cocaine, an estimated street value of nearly $70,000.

Director of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, Johnie Carter said Jamila Akita-Odebor, 47, of Chicago was stopped on the Fayette-Shelby County line on Feb. 10 around noon.

“Drug seizures are rapidly on the rise,” Carter said in a press release. “We have already surpassed 2021 seizures in just the first 45 days of this year.”

Task Force officers said they developed a reasonable suspicion Akita-Obedor was involved in some kind of criminal activity. Officers then brought out a canine, which led them to discover cocaine concealed inside the trunk.

Carter also said Akita-Obedor had small amounts of methamphetamines, ecstasy, and marijuana in her vehicle. Carter said they believe the drugs in question were being taken from Ohio to Texas.

Akita-Obedor was taken to Fayette County Jail, but no bail information or court date information has been posted.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

LockyDee
2d ago

if she should to tell who’s the sources are,it’s over for her. And from her shocked looking mugshot😳. It shows weakness of the spilling the beans. And her sources are watching too👀 . they might as well put up in PC.

