DraftKings shares fell as much as 17% in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth quarter numbers, including an indication that heavy losses will continue as it fights to secure market share in a relatively new industry. It's deja vu of sorts for DraftKings—the company reported revenue that beat estimates and raised its revenue guidance for next year, but the market for all sports betting stocks is volatile, and investors continue to be wary of the heavy losses incurred in customer acquisition. DraftKings stock closed Thursday at $22.06, down more than 70%...

STOCKS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO