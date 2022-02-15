ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US requests arrest and extradition of former Honduras president

The United States this week formally requested the arrest and extradition of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández over reported drug trafficking charges, according to multiple reports.

Years of court filings in the U.S. have alleged that Hernández and other high-ranking Honduran political officials were trafficking drugs into the United States with the help of state resources, The Washington Post noted. A case was also built against Hernández’s brother, Tony Hernández, who last year was sentenced to life in prison due to trafficking charges, the newspaper added.

On Monday night, Juan Orlando Hernández’s neighborhood was surrounded by security officials and the Supreme Court of Justice planned a meeting for Tuesday to decide on a judge to carry out the extradition request, The Associated Press reported.

Hernández’s attorney, Félix Ávila, reportedly said that the former president would wait until a judge is selected by the Supreme Court before making any moves, resulting in a standoff.

“Meanwhile, it is understood that no arrest order exists," he said in a video filmed inside Hernández’s home and later released by his legal team, according to the AP.

Hernández was previously named by New York had as a co-conspirator in a drug trafficking case and has since denied those allegations, the news service noted.

Earlier this month, the State Department announced that Hernández had been banned from entering the United States, citing “multiple, credible media reports” that claimed Hernández was involved “in significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking, and using the proceeds of illicit activity to facilitate political campaigns,” the Post reported.

Hernández, who was unseated by Xiomara Castro last month, had served as president of Honduras since 2014.

TimeCapsule
2d ago

Does the drug trafficking start in Honduras 🇭🇳 or did it grow and packed in China to be shipped to Honduras then trafficked to the USA?

Gary Salzman
2d ago

American is trafficking illegals every day by thousands. the biden administration knows this and allowing this to happen. thousands are being taken to other parts of American. the American government is making money from human trafficking. but taking from the taxpayers why is this not more important than drugs trafficking?people are found dead in the back of box trucks and many other places. American knowledge of the border of drugs coming across does nothing to sctop the main amount of drugs coming into America. now we have so many green house growers. there for sure is many meth labs this government has allowed in America people need to have this stoped.American government is above the law

