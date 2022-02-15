MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles

The recent MotoGP test at Mandalika, Indonesia, was the first time most of the paddock had experienced this track, putting first-year and veteran riders on an equal footing. There was also rain before practice began on Friday, covering the circuit with a brown dust and affording little grip. After no success with the track’s cleaning apparatus, the organizers made the extraordinary decision to use the MotoGP bikes themselves (at how many thousands of euros per track mile, each?) to clear a narrow line. Older readers may remember that at some US and Canadian events of the 1960s and ‘70s, organizers would dry a wet track by sending out every van in the paddock to drive around the circuit—the mechanics’ race!

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO