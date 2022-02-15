ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host 2022 Oscars

By Carson Blackwelder
ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 94th Oscars will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts. "Good Morning America" revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The trio will be the first to host the Academy Awards since Jimmy Kimmel emceed...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

Oscars Announce Three Hosts for This Year’s Award Show

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have been announced as hosts for the 94th Oscars next month. They will be the first female trio to do so and it has been 35 years since three people have hosted the event, which is deemed Hollywood’s biggest night! Each will anchor a separate hour, with Schumer kicking the evening off!
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

How to Watch the Academy Awards 2022: Date, Hosts, and Oscar Nominees

The nominations are in, and the 2022 Oscars are set to be an unforgettable evening celebrating the year’s most impactful work in film. On March 27, writers, directors and actors alike will return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, for the 94th annual Academy Awards. You won’t want to miss tuning into this potentially historic evening in Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVGuide.com

Oscars 2022: Hosts, Nominees, When to Watch, and Everything You Need to Know

The 94th Academy Awards are next month. The nominees for this year's Oscars have already been unveiled, with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog receiving nods in 12 categories, the most of any film, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Both movies were nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story. As we get closer to the show, more and more details are coming out about the biggest night in movies, including who will host. The Academy is reportedly set to announce a trio of hosts for this year's ceremony, making this the first time the Oscars will be emceed since Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony in 2018.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Paul Hogan
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Ellen Burstyn
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Wanda Sykes
E! News

The 2022 Oscars Hosts Are Finally Revealed

The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times. The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each...
CELEBRITIES
Whit

Western Film, “The Power of the Dog” Leads All Oscar Nominations, Lady Gaga and Others get Snubbed

The 94th Academy Award nominations were announced on Feb. 8. With that came a lot of praise and uproar due to nominees and, perhaps, lack thereof in the world of film. For the first time in four years, there will be a trio of hosts for the Oscars. Comedians Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will be banding together to narrate this year’s ceremony which will take place on March 27 on ABC.
MOVIES
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Trio of Hosts Revealed on 'Good Morning America'

The Oscars will be hosted by three comedians, with producer Will Packer choosing to go a different direction than the typical awards show format. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Good Morning America revealed Tuesday morning. The...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#The 94th Oscars#Hulu#Q Force
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in surprising power suit to host 2022 Oscar nominations

Tracee Ellis Ross put on a stylish display on Tuesday to announce the 2022 Oscar nominations – despite the early hour. The Black-ish star looked gorgeous in a royal blue checked power suit as she called in via live stream from her LA home. Tracee was joined by actor Leslie Jordan, and she couldn't help but joke that her ensemble was her "workout outfit" when she was complimented on her look by Leslie.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg and ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Fan-Favorite Oscar Categories, Prefer ‘Snooty’ Awards

“The View” co-hosts just cast their vote against the Academy. During the February 15 episode of “The View,” hosts Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines shared their disdain for the new 2022 Oscars fan voting categories. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy announced that, starting February 14, fans can cast their votes for two new special categories: #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite. Twitter users must tweet using either hashtag, and votes will count for any film, even if it was not nominated at the Oscars. Academy Award winner Goldberg explained that “moviegoers go to the movies for...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

'Screen Queens Rising': Halle Berry Reveals Why She's Heartbroken 20 Years After Oscar Win (Exclusive)

ABC News's Soul of a Nation is giving Black actresses their flowers in a powerful new special titled, Screen Queens Rising. The special explores how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and undervalued group in Hollywood, have recently begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture. The special features interviews with familiar faces that have dominated our screens, including Halle Berry, Tessa Thompson, Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs and Regina Hall.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney Accepted a Lower Salary for Upcoming Movie

An upcoming film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt triggered an intense bidding war that was ultimately won out by Apple Studios. But before the Ocean's Eleven stars agreed to sign on, they volunteered to take a lower salary under one condition. Clooney opened up about the caveat in an...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

2022 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Lady Gaga to Kristen Stewart

The Academy is keeping us on our toes. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. As such, they had the honor of delivering the good news that Kristen Stewart is up for her first-ever Academy Award following her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. (She joins other first-time nominees Beyoncé, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis.)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy