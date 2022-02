Codemasters and Electronic Arts also have a trailer with new features GRID Legends released. This shows the variety of racing action players can expect from February 25th. In addition to the new Driven to Glory story mode, players will experience plenty of drama as they compete for victory in some of the world’s most iconic locations. With new and returning gameplay options and the introduction of crossplatform multiplayer, players will get there quickly and spend more time fighting wheel to wheel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO