Golf facilities and clubs interested in hosting a Women’s Golf Day (WGD) on June 7 should enroll before February 28 to receive early bird pricing. With the increase in women playing or interested in learning more about golf, there’s no better time for venues to join the global community hosting thousands of women at locations in more than 80 countries worldwide. Importantly, the Women’s Golf Day (WGD) movement is more than just a one-day event— it’s an ongoing celebration of girls and women playing golf and learning the skills that last a lifetime, making it a vital opportunity for facilities to engage and nurture new audiences.

