The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to see a healthy and motivated Marcus Peters return to the field in 2022 and pick up where he left off prior to his injury. Peters is hoping for the same as the veteran cornerback continues to rehab a torn ACL that he suffered just prior to the start of the 2021 season. It was the first major injury that Peters had suffered during his NFL career, but he’s hoping to return in short order.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO