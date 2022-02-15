ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Award Ceremony Gives Much-Deserved Break for Moore’s Towing Owners

By Sam McIntosh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn award and some long-deserved vacation time were recently given to a couple whose occupation is to help those along the white line. George and Anita Moore of Moore’s Towing in Washington traveled to the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Maryland last November as George was selected to receive the Order...

