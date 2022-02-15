ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

EU data watchdog calls for Pegasus spyware ban

By Daniel Boffey in Brussels
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5yrN_0eEtFcWN00
‘Pegasus constitutes a paradigm shift in terms of access to private communications and devices,’ the watchdog said.

The use of Pegasus spyware should be banned in the EU, the bloc’s data watchdog has advised, as it is a “gamechanger” offering unprecedented powers to intrude into targets’ lives.

The European data protection supervisor (EDPS) said a prohibition was necessary as the software, developed by the Israeli NSO Group, was able to secretly turn a mobile phone into a surveillance device.

Able to send or receive encrypted messages, download stored photographs, hear voice calls, access messages and secretly film through a phone’s camera, the spyware had the capacity to interfere “with the most intimate aspects of our daily lives”, the authority said.

“The mounting evidence shows that highly advanced military grade spyware like Pegasus has the potential to cause unprecedented risks and damages not only to the fundamental freedoms but also to democracy and the rule of law”, a report from the EDPS said.

“Pegasus constitutes a paradigm shift in terms of access to private communications and devices, which is able to affect the very essence of our fundamental rights, in particular the right to privacy. This fact makes its use incompatible with our democratic values”.

The EDPS said a “ban on the development and deployment of spyware with the capability of Pegasus in the EU” was the best course of action given the software’s capacity for harm.

Last year a group of media organisations including the Guardian revealed that Pegasus software was being used against journalists, activists and politicians in numerous countries, including in Europe.

The investigation by the Guardian and 16 other media organisations was based on forensic analysis of phones and a leaked database of 50,000 numbers, including that of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the European Council president, Charles Michel, and other heads of state and senior government, diplomatic and military officials in 34 countries.

NSO Group has previously said the figure of 50,000 was “exaggerated” and that the database could not be a list of numbers “targeted by governments using Pegasus”.

The EDPS noted in its report that a number of member states had admitted to buying the spyware, and it said the true list of customers “may prove bigger” as “it appears that a number of member states have at least initiated negotiations with NSO Group for the licensing of the product”.

The group of media outlets’ analysis of phones in Europe suggested that journalists, activists and lawyers in Hungary had been targeted with Pegasus. A senior Hungarian government official appeared to confirm in November that the state had bought the software, but this was later denied and ministers have since declined to comment.

The Hungarian Data Protection Authority has been examining the claims and an investigation has been launched by the Budapest regional office of the Hungarian prosecution service.

In Poland, a senate commission saw documents in January that suggested the country’s Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) had bought Pegasus in 2017 using funds from the justice ministry. Law and Justice, the lead party in the governing coalition, has boycotted the commission in the opposition-led senate.

As MEPs in Strasbourg debated the EU’s response to the EDPS report, France’s EU affairs minister, Clément Beaune, condemned the use of surveillance software for infiltrating phones but said limitations on an individual’s privacy could be necessary to fight crime and terrorism.

“The use of surveillance software can only be the exception,” he said. “This kind of surveillance constitutes such a severe intrusion into private life that it can only be used under the strictest conditions.”

The European commissioner for justice, Didier Reynders, echoed Beaune’s comments but said the commission was monitoring the investigations taking place in Hungary and Poland.

He said: “I’m aware that the Hungarian Data Protection Authority knows the conclusion of its investigation into the matter. We understand that an investigation by the Budapest regional office of the Hungarian prosecution service is still ongoing. I am also aware that in Poland, the senate special committee is examining the use of Pegasus. I would like to assure you that the commission continues to closely follow the issue and that we are gathering information in this regard.”

The European parliament is expected to launch a committee of inquiry in April into the use of Pegasus within the EU, with intelligence agencies, officials and elected ministers expected to be called to give evidence.

NSO Group has said it will not confirm or deny whether particular countries were clients. It also insists its tools are only meant for use against criminals and terrorists and should not be used on dissidents, activists or journalists.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

EU to launch rare inquiry into Pegasus spyware scandal

The European parliament is preparing to launch a committee of inquiry into the Pegasus spyware scandal after evidence emerged of government critics in Poland and Hungary being targeted with the surveillance software. The cross-party body will seek testimony from member states’ intelligence services, elected politicians and senior officials, with a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Israel inquiry to look into alleged police use of Pegasus spyware

Israel’s police minister has announced the formation of a cabinet-level inquiry after a newspaper alleged that police had used powerful Pegasus spyware against a wide range of public figures including politicians from the left and right, businessmen, officials and activists. Pegasus, a mobile phone hacking tool made by Israel’s...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

MEPs call for a ban on ‘golden passports’ and EU rules for ‘golden visas’

The Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs approved the draft text on Tuesday with 61 votes for, 3 against, and 5 abstentions. MEPs stress that ‘citizenship by investment’ (CBI) schemes, under which third country nationals can get nationality rights in exchange for an investment, are “objectionable from an ethical, legal and economic point of view, and pose several serious security risks”. So-called ‘golden passports’ undermine the essence of EU citizenship and should be phased out, they insist.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Didier Reynders
kitco.com

EU watchdogs call for rapid action to catch up with digital finance

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Rapid action is needed to update how cross-border financial services are scrutinised and consumers protected as the sector becomes digitalised with "Big Tech" playing an increased role, European Union regulators said on Monday. People are turning to social media and using smartphones to buy and...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

French watchdog says Google Analytics breaches GDPR rules and could be banned

Google LLC’s Analytics service, the largest of its kind in the world, could be handing French people’s data to U.S. intelligence services, France’s watchdog CNIL said today. CNIL said Google Analytics breaches article 44 of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, GDPR, and the tech giant hasn’t done...
INTERNET
Mac Observer

Israel Wants to Know if Pegasus Spyware Used in Own Country

The government of Israel is opening an investigation to determine if its own law enforcement used Pegasus spyware against Israeli businesses. Bloomberg reports that Calcalist, a news publisher in the country, made complaints. Pegasus iPhone Spyware. Calculista alleges that Israeli law enforcement used Pegasus against its own citizens. Specifically, the...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

EU watchdog to define ‘greenwashing’ as sustainable funds rocket

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s markets watchdog said on Friday it will start working on a legal definition of “greenwashing” to underpin enforcement action as trillions of euros flow into funds that are advertised as climate-friendly. Regulators are playing catch-up with the deluge of money...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Right To Privacy#Pegasus Software#Eu#Edps#The Israeli Nso Group#French#European Council
ambcrypto.com

Will EU give in to the calls of a crypto ban like China

Governor Matolcsy of the Central Bank of Hungary has expressed support for the idea of a crypto ban in the EU. He noted in a statement,. “I perfectly agree with the proposal and also support the senior EU financial regulator’s point that the EU should ban the mining method used to produce most new bitcoin.”
MARKETS
International Business Times

Ukraine Standoff To Test Market Stability, Says EU Watchdog

Worries about Ukraine and the removal of help for economies over COVID-19 will challenge markets, which were already showing signs of being overvalued and heading for sharp corrections over coming months, the European Union's securities watchdog said on Tuesday. The threat of a possible invasion by Russia of Ukraine raises...
MARKETS
The Guardian

Which London-listed Russian firms could be hit by sanctions?

With Vladimir Putin’s troops massed on the Ukrainian border, governments in the US and Europe have vowed to retaliate by imposing harsh economic restrictions. The British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, has warned of “the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have ever had”. Of all the countries...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Associated Press

EU summit aims to counter China, Russia influence in Africa

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels. The EU-African Union gathering starting Thursday was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic...
EUROPE
WNCY

EU watchdog tells rating agencies to improve ESG ratings disclosures

LONDON (Reuters) – Credit rating agencies need to improve how they refer to environment, social and governance factors in their ratings used by investors to direct huge sums into sustainable funds, the European Union’s securities watchdog said on Thursday. In the first half of 2021, assets in EU...
ECONOMY
Metro International

EU watchdog says supports fast development of Omicron-only vaccine

(Reuters) -The European Union’s drug regulator said on Thursday it would support a filing for approval of an upgraded COVID-19 vaccine targeting only the new Omicron variant if that is the quickest way to broaden the offering of available shots. Speaking to journalists in a briefing, the European Medicines...
WORLD
The Guardian

Friday briefing: Warnings of war in Ukraine grow louder

Top story: Russia seeks ‘excuse to go in’ says Biden. Hello, it’s time for Friday’s Guardian morning briefing with me, Warren Murray. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has agreed to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, next week provided there is no invasion of Ukraine in the meantime. A fresh flurry of meetings between western leaders begins today with the US president, Joe Biden, hosting a call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union and Nato. The US vice-president, Kamala Harris, is due to arrive in Munich for weekend talks with leaders including the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

EU watchdog assessing Pfizer shot for youngsters 12 to 15

The EU's medicines watchdog said Tuesday it has started to evaluate Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shot for children aged 12 to 15 years. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week said it would rule soon on a similar application to give the booster jab, called Comirnaty, to teens aged 16 and 17 within the 27-nation bloc.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

154K+
Followers
52K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy