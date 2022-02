Three years ago, our family relocated to a new house. My husband and I moved into our previous home when we were young newlyweds, and the idea of being close to each other every day was great. Fast forward a few years, and with the addition of a couple of kids, a couple of dogs, and eventually a couple of guinea pigs, and let’s just say the close quarters were becoming less charming and more stressful. So, we followed the natural path of so many before us and upgraded to a bigger home.

