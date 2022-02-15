BorgWarner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) _ BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $129 million.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $537 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.84 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.16 to $4.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.9 billion to $16.5 billion.

BorgWarner shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined roughly 8%. The stock has risen nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

