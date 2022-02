Bitcoin leaped with relief over the past 7 days, showing all the signs of a firm determination to conquer the $45,000 retest level. Within the early hours of the week, it had consolidated a 13% value gain as it hovered around the $42,000 value region. It received a significant bolster upon the news of Tesla’s financial reporting, which revealed the global EV manufacturer had close to $2 billion worth of Bitcoins in its coffers.

