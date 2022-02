2022 ACC Championships: Virginia Women Top Meet Record in 800 Free Relay. Last season, the University of Virginia women won the first-ever national title in swimming for the Atlantic Coast Conference, and Cavaliers look to be on track for a repeat performance at this year’s championships. First, though, Virginia will try to win a third straight ACC title and its fourth in five seasons under head coach Todd DeSorbo. The women began that effort Tuesday evening at the ACC championships in Atlanta by recording the nation’s top time so far this season in the 800 freestyle relay.

