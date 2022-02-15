ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

2 flowering plants in Antarctica are growing at an unprecedented speed, a rare spectacle showing a 'tipping point' of the climate crisis, study says

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iigtF_0eEtErPP00
An Antarctic island is captured here by the scientists on their expedition to monitor plant growth.

Courtesy of Nicoletta Cannone

  • The pristine Antarctic ecosystem is being upended by the climate crisis, a study found.
  • With warming summers, the numbers of two flowering plants in Antarctica have grown rapidly.
  • Scientists had thought Antarctica would be more resistant to rapid changes caused by the climate crisis.

Two flowering plants have been multiplying rapidly in Antarctica as the climate crisis has warmed the summers, a study found.

The findings, which were published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology on Monday, are the first to provide clues that not even the pristine and fragile environments of Antarctica are safe from the effects of the climate crisis.

"Until now, most scientists thought that Antarctica could exhibit a sort of inertia to climate change impacts," Nicoletta Cannone, a study author and associate professor of terrestrial ecology at Italy's University of Insubria, told Insider in an email.

"Our analyses show that now Antarctica is responding fast and this is due to the increase of the warming trend," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyKBs_0eEtErPP00
Plants are shown growing in Antarctica.

Courtesy of Francesco Malfasi

Human activity on the continent is limited by strict regulation , making Antarctica the most pristine environment on Earth.

Because it is also the coldest, windiest, and driest environment, very few plants can grow there — and only two, Deschampsia antarctica and Colobanthus quitensis, can flower.

The study looked at the density of these two plants on Signy Island, part of the South Orkney Islands of Antarctica.

It found Descampia's growth accelerated tenfold between 2009 and 2019 compared to the time period between 1960 to 2009, while Colobanthus grew five times quicker.

Other factors could be influencing the plant growth. For instance, fur seals, who trample the plants, have been less common in the area in recent years, per the study. But for the authors, climate warming is the main reason the ecosystem has changed so rapidly.

As the plant growth is not only increasing but also accelerating, "we think we're starting to see what is almost like a step change or a tipping point," Peter Convey, an author on the study from the British Antarctic Survey told New Scientist.

Cannone predicts that the flowering plants will eventually out-compete mosses and lichens that make up most of the vegetation in the Antarctic ecosystem, she said.

The more temperate conditions in the area could also leave the door open to non-native invasive species, per the study.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Tracie D.
22h ago

There’s no such thing as climate change. The earth tips it’s axis every few 100,000 years or so. The temps only rise maybe 1 degree every couple of hundred years.

Reply(1)
4
Medieval_Knievel
1d ago

The plants have a right to flourish as well. If in fact Antarctica will get warmer, nature will fill the vacuum and certain species can sustainably survive there. Darwinism and evolution are a “thing” on earth.

Reply
3
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! Heart-Wrenching Footage Reveals Cruel Capture Of Indonesia’s Wild Monkeys Exported For Research; This Must End!

Yesterday, Action for Primates released disturbing video footage of Indonesian trappers inflicting pain and violence on wild monkeys during their capture, including the beating and killing of unwanted individuals. Such brutal and inhumane treatment is a breach of international animal welfare guidelines. Action for Primates and Lady Freethinker are calling...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Scientist

What Scientists Learned by Putting Octopuses in MRI Machines

Whether they’re predicting the outcomes of sports games or opening jars, the intelligence of octopuses and their cephalopod kin has fascinated avid sports fans and scientists alike (not that the two groups are mutually exclusive). However, insights into the animals’ brains have been limited, as structural data has come from low-tech methods such as dissection.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund's latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group's report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Origins of virus responsible for Covid-19 traced to horseshoe bats

The origins of the virus responsible for Covid-19 have been “unambiguously” traced to horseshoe bats, according to a new study.However, scientists said that “dramatically more wildlife sampling” is needed to pinpoint the creature that ultimately passed the virus to humans and warned that there is “undoubtedly” a virus highly related to SARS-CoV-2 still present somewhere in the wild.The study, led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, looked at the evolutionary history of bat coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19.It also looked at the phenomenon of virus recombination – when a host bat is infected...
WILDLIFE
