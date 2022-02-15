ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Honor Black History Month by supporting lifesaving women's health research

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhNlp_0eEtDvyW00
© AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Every year, February marks Black History Month, a time to honor the lives, sacrifices and contributions to this nation made by Black people. This year, the theme is Black Health and Wellness, which makes it an especially appropriate time to talk about a critical, ongoing health disparity that affects the well-being of so many Black women — uterine fibroids — and how it can be addressed through swift passage of the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act (H.R. 2007).

Uterine fibroids, noncancerous smooth muscle tumors that grow in the uterus, affect about 26 million American women between the ages of 15 and 50. Although some women never experience any adverse symptoms, others experience severe pelvic pain, abnormally heavy or severe menstrual bleeding, frequent urination, fatigue, bladder or bowel dysfunction, impaired fertility, pregnancy complications and loss, and anemia. This latter condition may itself cause lethargy, weakness, lightheadedness/dizziness, heart palpitations, and brittle hair or hair loss, among other symptoms.

Fibroids, which are difficult to diagnose and treat, don’t affect women equally either. Black women are at higher risk of fibroids than white women and are more likely to undergo invasive treatments, often negatively affecting fertility. Further, Black women are diagnosed with fibroids about three times as often as white women, develop fibroids at younger ages, tend to have more serious symptoms and are about twice as likely to undergo hysterectomies as a form of treatment — often in their prime childbearing years.

While almost a quarter of Black women between the ages of 18 and 30 have fibroids, just 6 percent of white women in the same age range do. By the time women reach 35, that number jumps to 60 percent, according to a recent article in MHealth Lab, a publication of the University of Michigan. To make matters worse, Black women are more likely to experience recurring fibroids or complications from the condition. Treatment of fibroids costs the healthcare system anywhere from almost $6 billion to $34 billion every year.

Women with fibroids also had more risk factors for cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for all American women, an important fact during heart disease awareness month. Yet, here too, Black women suffer worse outcomes as they are at higher risk of dying from heart disease, and at a younger age than white women.

While it’s not entirely clear why Black women are so disproportionately affected by uterine fibroids, some possible risk factors may include an earlier onset of menstruation, obesity, stress and lower levels of vitamin D. If we are to better care for the millions of women who develop fibroids, and if we are to ameliorate the disparities of this condition, we need to better understand why the disparity exists. We need more research to understand these tumors better. Research into uterine fibroids has been overlooked and underfunded for too long. We also need more consistent education to ensure that women will be appropriately diagnosed and receive the right treatment they need.

This is where H.R. 2007 comes in. The bill is named in honor of the original Member of Congress who introduced the legislation 20 years ago, the late congresswoman Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D) of Ohio. She was a champion on women’s health issues during her tenure in Congress.

This legislation would play a critical role in improving the quality of women’s lives by providing $150 million over five years through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research, expanding a Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services database on chronic conditions to include information about fibroids, creating a public education campaign through the Centers for Disease Control and directing the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to create and share information about fibroids to healthcare providers.

Our elected leaders in Congress must pass this legislation now, during Black History month, in order to help our healthcare community better understand, diagnose and treat fibroids. This bill will go a long way toward mitigating the health care inequities that too many Black women who are diagnosed with fibroids experience daily. Time for action is past due for Congress to address these challenges and intervene in a way that helps millions of women.

Martha Nolan is a senior policy advisor for HealthyWomen.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Increases Risk of Pregnancy Complications

Pregnant women with COVID-19 appear to be at greater risk for common pregnancy complications — in addition to health risks from the virus — than pregnant women without COVID-19, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, which included nearly 2,400 pregnant women infected...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Treatment for insomnia in women with hot flashes found to be safe, efficacious

Hot flashes and night sweats are a common cause of insomnia among peri- and postmenopausal women. Hot flashes, night sweats and insomnia are all linked to reduced quality of life and distress. Despite how common insomnia disorder associated with night sweats is, treatment options are limited. Through a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital found that the insomnia medication suvorexant, made by Merck & Co., was safe and efficacious, improving insomnia and night sweats among peri- and postmenopausal women. Results of the study are published in Sleep.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
MedicalXpress

Bilateral oophorectomy could increase a woman's risk for dementia

Despite the advantage of an oophorectomy reducing the threat of ovarian cancer, it is not without risk. Removing the ovaries causes premature menopause and hormone disruption that can lead to heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, and other problems. A new study adds to the literature and shows an increased risk of dementia with oophorectomy. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
danspapers.com

Heart Disease Warning Signs & Heart Health Tips for Women

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, our attention is turned toward matters of the heart — but not the most important one. While romance is important, heart health is a vital aspect of overall wellness and is woefully overlooked, especially among females. Many women don’t know the symptoms of heart disease when they appear, because they’re different and more subtle than the symptoms commonly recognized in men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Type 2 diabetes associated with higher risk for ovarian cysts

Here's yet another consequence of America's childhood obesity epidemic: New research shows that girls with Type 2 diabetes can set themselves up for developing a condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS occurs when a woman's ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal, and its many...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

How to Have Good Heart Health Before, During, and After Pregnancy

Less than half of women giving birth had good heart health before pregnancy, according to new research. Heart disease is a leading cause of maternal death. Experts say you can take steps before and during pregnancy to improve heart health. Only about 40 percent of women who gave birth in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Community Health#Health Disparities#Black Health And Wellness#American#Mhealth Lab
MedicalXpress

Researchers evaluate safety of popular method of sterilization

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2002 approved hysteroscopic sterilization, a less invasive type of permanent contraception branded as Essure, it was considered a turning point in birth control. But then thousands of people reported having adverse experiences following the procedure—including pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding, and the need for additional surgeries—prompting the FDA to mandate a clinical trial to assess the product's safety.
HEALTH
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s local leaders recognize health disparities in black communities during black history month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Black History month is a celebration of black lives, tradition, and culture, but it’s also a month of advocacy for change. This year’s theme of Black History Month is ‘Black Health and Wellness.’ “African Americans and underrepresented minorities may not have access to the healthcare systems here,” Mayo Clinic Director of Cytology Dr. Jordan Reynolds,...
LA CROSSE, WI
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Celebrate Healthcare Honors Black History Month with Health Equity Event at the Virginia Living Museum

Event includes COVID vaccines, boosters, take home tests, and entertainment. To commemorate Black History Month, Celebrate Healthcare is hosting an “Our Health is Our Wealth” Equity Access Series. Throughout the month, they are offering free COVID vaccines, take home rapid COVID tests, enrollment in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan, and information on other healthcare supports. Join them this Sunday, February 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) for a special event. If an adult or child (5 or older) gets a COVID vaccine or booster (to those who qualify based on age and date of last COVID vaccine) or if an adult enrolls in or renews a Health Insurance Marketplace plan, everyone in the group receives free admission to the museum. The event also includes live entertainment featuring African folklore readings, art, dance, and more. The VLM is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News. At home COVID tests will also be distributed. The event is free and open to all. Masks are required. For more information, call 757-287-0277 or visit the Celebrate Healthcare Facebook page.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
UPI News

Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say

Women struggling with the change of life often head to the supplements section of their pharmacy to deal with menopause symptoms like hot flashes and sleeplessness. But experts say they'd be better off going to their doctor and asking for clinically proven treatments rather than relying on an herbal remedy.
DURHAM, NC
News 12

5 common myths about heart disease in women

“It’s a man’s disease.” “But I’m too young.” If you’ve heard or said any of this before, you’re not alone. It’s time to set the record straight about heart disease in women. Below are some common myths:. 1. Heart disease is...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Refinery29

The Truth About Off-Label Medications & PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders in the world, affecting about one in 10 women and people with wombs of reproductive age in the UK. It is quite a varied condition and while it’s most commonly characterised by irregular periods, high levels of androgen hormones like testosterone, and follicles or fluid-filled sacs in the ovaries, you need to tick a number of boxes before you can be formally diagnosed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

The Warning Signs of Stroke in Women

According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of serious disability. In a stroke, blood flow to an area of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts, causing bleeding in the brain. Women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

When Liver Disease Goes Unrecognized

Although liver disease is typically associated with people who drink excessive amounts of alcohol, it can also occur independent of alcohol consumption. That’s the case with those who have a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). It’s an ailment that’s becoming increasingly frequent and is, in fact, the most common type of liver disease in the United States, where it afflicts one out of four people. Also, studies in recent years have shown people with type 2 diabetes are at high risk for NAFLD and this risk is related to blood sugar control. The most common cause of death in people with NAFLD is cardiovascular disease, while a variety of NAFLD called NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) causes fibrosis and cirrhosis and can lead to cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Hill

The Hill

478K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy