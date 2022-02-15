ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Encourage Your STEM Student

By Williamson Source
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the demand and popularity for STEM knowledge, there are lots of benefits to encouraging the students in your life to take on STEM projects. But it can be daunting to keep them going outside of school. With so many options and methods, it’s tough to choose the ones that will...

williamsonsource.com

Williamson Source

Five FSSD Schools Named RTI2-B 2022 Model Schools

Five Franklin Special School District schools have been awarded RTI2-B Model of Demonstration (MOD) schools, as announced January 20 by the Tennessee Tiered Supports Center (TSC) at Vanderbilt University. Freedom Intermediate, Liberty Elementary, Poplar Grove Elementary, and Poplar Grove Middle have all been named Silver Level RTI²-B Model of Demonstration...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: February 17, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

WCS Answers Questions About New Schools Being Built

In the February 15, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about what new schools are being built in the district. The district is in the process of building two new elementary schools: one on Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill and one on Cox Road in Triune. Page High is in phase three of its renovation, and Ravenwood and Summit high schools are receiving 22-classroom additions modeled after the plans for the recent Independence High addition.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

The Gulch: A Neighborhood Highlight

Downtown Nashville is known for its enticing nightlife and delicious food. Whether it’s biscuits or hot chicken, if you like it, you’ll find it downtown. But there’s a section of the city just south of downtown. Revitalized over the recent years into a hotspot for those looking for culture, great food, and new energy.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Beautiful Arrington Property For Sale

Located in Williamson County, this beautiful Arrington property is a new construction completed in 2021. Stretch out in the suburb and enjoy a quick commute to downtown Nashville in this upscale, modern, fresh construction. The Home. 6051 Porters Union Way is a 5 bed, 4 bath, 4,864 square feet custom...
ARRINGTON, TN
Williamson Source

WCS to Run Summer Learning Camp

In accordance with the Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act passed by the State in January 2021, Williamson County Schools will run a summer learning camp in June. The learning camp is an optional, in-person summer opportunity for priority students. Families of eligible students will be contacted through Skyward...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Columbia State Establishes Judy M. Sanders Nursing Scholarship

Columbia State Community College has established a new nursing scholarship named for alumna and retired adjunct instructor Judy M. Sanders. Lifelong Maury County resident Sanders watched Lady Bird Johnson, joined by President Lyndon B. Johnson, dedicate Columbia State as the first community college in Tennessee. While raising her children, Judy attended Columbia State in 1975 as a nontraditional student. After earning her Associate of Science and Associate of Applied Science in nursing from CSCC, her professional studies took her to Middle Tennessee State University for her Bachelor of Science in psychology and then nursing. Her Master of Science in nursing came from University of Alabama, Huntsville, leading to certification as a nurse practitioner. Sanders’ work experience includes nursing and leadership roles in Baptist, Maury Regional and Vanderbilt medical centers. She has also cared for fellow Maury citizens through her work at the county health department.
COLUMBIA, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

