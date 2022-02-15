Encourage Your STEM Student

Columbia State Community College has established a new nursing scholarship named for alumna and retired adjunct instructor Judy M. Sanders. Lifelong Maury County resident Sanders watched Lady Bird Johnson, joined by President Lyndon B. Johnson, dedicate Columbia State as the first community college in Tennessee. While raising her children, Judy attended Columbia State in 1975 as a nontraditional student. After earning her Associate of Science and Associate of Applied Science in nursing from CSCC, her professional studies took her to Middle Tennessee State University for her Bachelor of Science in psychology and then nursing. Her Master of Science in nursing came from University of Alabama, Huntsville, leading to certification as a nurse practitioner. Sanders’ work experience includes nursing and leadership roles in Baptist, Maury Regional and Vanderbilt medical centers. She has also cared for fellow Maury citizens through her work at the county health department.

