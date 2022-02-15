One person in the hospital after crash in West Mifflin

Daunte Wright's mother asked a judge to send her son's killer to prison, telling a convicted former police officer on Friday that she'll "never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us." Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu is scheduled to sentence disgraced Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police...
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill to avert a government shutdown ahead of a Friday night deadline, sending the legislation to President Biden 's desk for a signature. Senators voted 65-27 on the bill, which funds the government through March 11 at current levels. The bill now goes to Biden, who is expected to sign it, after passing the House last week.
A New York judge on Thursday ordered former President Donald Trump and two of his children to answer questions under oath about the Trump Organization's business practices in the state attorney general's civil probe of the company. Lawyers for Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump had sought to quash...
Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists in the country's east of more cease-fire violations on Friday, as the United States and its allies warned Moscow might use a spike in shelling there as a pretext for an invasion. With the escalation in eastern Ukraine stoking fresh global alarm and further raising tensions...
Ottawa, Ontario — Police began arresting protesters and towing away trucks Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions. In an operation that unfolded slowly and methodically in the morning, officers were seen going door to door along a line of trucks, campers and other vehicles parked on Ottawa's snow-covered streets.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
A 25-year-old woman from Puerto Rico has made history after she was selected to be the first model in Victoria’s Secret history to have Down syndrome. Sofía Jirau will be part of the brand’s campaign for its “Love Cloud” collection which features a diverse slate of models.
Russian star Kamila Valieva burst into tears Thursday as she missed out on a medal in the women's figure skating after a performance filled with mistakes and haunted by the doping saga that has come to dominate the Winter Olympics. The 15-year-old prodigy and gold medal favorite made several errors...
Comments / 0