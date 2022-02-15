ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford County, MI

Well-Being Check in Wexford County Uncovers Murder-Suicide

By 9and10news Site Staff, Jacob Johnson
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JLf1_0eEtDPvO00

Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says a well-being check on a home in Selma Township has uncovered a murder-suicide.

On Feb. 14, just before noon, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a call from a woman who requested a well-being check at a home along South 29 Road and East 34 Road.

According to Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor, the woman said she received a text from her husband, who said he had killed his girlfriend, and intended to harm himself.

“The text message that the wife received was concerning enough that she felt that the folks at the residence’s lives’ were in danger,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the home where they found the bodies of a man and woman later identified as Todd Green and Diane Palazzolo.

There was a history of domestic disturbances at the house they lived in together.

“It’s a residence we’re very familiar with,” said Sheriff Taylor. “We’ve responded there many times for domestics over a extended period of time.”

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can get help at 800-799-7233

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

East Jordan Man Convicted on Drug Charges

An East Jordan man has been convicted of drug charges in Charlevoix County, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. According to Telgenhof, after two days of trial and deliberation, a Charlevoix County jury convicted Mark Ingersoll, 35, of East Jordan on two counts delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug house.
EAST JORDAN, MI
9&10 News

Two Men Sentenced in 2019 Chippewa County Kidnapping Case

Two men were sentenced Tuesday in Sault Ste. Marie on charges related to a March 2019 kidnapping case. According to the Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office, Jon Stygler, 70, and George Cunningham, 56, carried out a plan to kidnap Cunningham’s 5-year-old biological son from a Paradise home in March 2019. Cunningham’s son was removed from his care several years prior as a result of Cunningham being convicted of an unrelated crime and placed in the home of a Chippewa County family.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Investigating Otsego County Arson

Michigan State Police are currently investigating an arson that took place in Otsego County Wednesday morning. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a trailer fire on Lone Pine Road in Hayes Township. They say a 9-1-1 call came in around 10:37 a.m. Wednesday that reported the structure fire,...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Hale Man Charged With Retail Fraud

A Hale man has been charged with retail fraud in Crawford County, according to Michigan State Police. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were called to the Family Fare store in Grayling for a retail fraud complaint. Troopers say Daniel Zarzycki, 52, from Hale was...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wexford County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wexford County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Senator Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching Nurse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state senator pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor battery after a nurse practitioner said he inappropriately touched her during an exam. Sen. John Bizon, a Battle Creek Republican, faces up to 93 days in jail when he is sentenced at a later date. The incident...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Domestic Violence#Selma
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy