Well-Being Check in Wexford County Uncovers Murder-Suicide

Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says a well-being check on a home in Selma Township has uncovered a murder-suicide.

On Feb. 14, just before noon, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a call from a woman who requested a well-being check at a home along South 29 Road and East 34 Road.

According to Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor, the woman said she received a text from her husband, who said he had killed his girlfriend, and intended to harm himself.

“The text message that the wife received was concerning enough that she felt that the folks at the residence’s lives’ were in danger,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the home where they found the bodies of a man and woman later identified as Todd Green and Diane Palazzolo.

There was a history of domestic disturbances at the house they lived in together.

“It’s a residence we’re very familiar with,” said Sheriff Taylor. “We’ve responded there many times for domestics over a extended period of time.”

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can get help at 800-799-7233