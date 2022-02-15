ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

BMW outfit Rowe Racing announces DTM exit

Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA race winner in both the Spa and Nurburgring 24-hour enduros, Rowe entered the DTM last year upon the series’ switch to GT3 regulations, fielding a pair of BMW M6 GT3s for factory drivers Timo Glock and Sheldon van der Linde. However, as BMW’s new M4 GT3 racer...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Ferrari to complete Fiorano F1 demo event with new F1-75 car

Ferrari launched its new car for the 2022 season on Thursday, featuring a radical design under the revised technical regulations and a new red and black livery. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are set to enjoy their first extended running in the F1-75 car when pre-season testing begins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 23 February, one month before the new season gets underway in Bahrain.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Formula One chief Ross Brawn fears speed of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes 'could be impacted' by the bitter title tussle with Red Bull last season and that the seven-time champion's team may start the new season off the pace

Formula One motorsport executive Ross Brawn believes Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team could be off the pace when the new season starts. Hamilton's toxic championship battle with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen went down to the wire last year. And Brawn, who has spearheaded a massive overhaul of the sport's technical...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 car launches: Every team’s new livery and full gallery for 2022 season

Formula 1 teams are launching their new cars for the 2022 season, as a new era takes hold.2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change which has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and for backmarker teams to challenge further up the grid order. The new rules will require teams to have nailed the finer details of the transition in order to succeed.The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1. The return of ground effect aerodynamics is...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes heavily indicate seven-time champion's return to F1 grid for 2022

Mercedes have given the strongest indication yet that Lewis Hamilton will be on the Formula 1 grid this season. Mercedes released a striking image of the seven-time world champion in his race suit with the caption 'Year 16' on their social media channels. On the same day, a video showed the Hamilton watching over new team-mate George Russell for his seat fit and he featured in an augmented reality video post.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Spengler
Person
Philipp Eng
Person
Marco Wittmann
Person
Timo Glock
NBC Sports

FIA removes Michael Masi from F1 race director after Abu Dhabi title controversy

PARIS — Michael Masi will be replaced as F1 race director following the controversy surrounding the finish of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that decided the Formula One championship last December, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Thursday. Motorsport’s governing body reached its decision after conducting a detailed analysis...
MOTORSPORTS
blackchronicle.com

Ferrari launches highly anticipated 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has launched the car it hopes can return to the front of the Formula One grid as a championship contender in 2022. Ferrari’s new car, the F1-75, retains the team’s iconic red colours but has gone back to a more 1990s look with black front and rear wings.
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Ferrari V12-Powered Veloqx Fangio Looks Wild During Yas Marina Test

Remember the Ferrari F125 TDE spotted in the UAE in May last year? The wild creation goes by another name as it has made its formal debut at Yas Marina as the Veloqx Fangio. If the association of these words doesn't sound familiar, the latter word should though, "Veloqx" is a motorsport team. It triumphed at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2004 when it also finished in second place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an R8.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowe Racing#Dtm#Bmw M4#Gt World Challenge Europe#Nurburgring#Long Distance#Monza
Motorsport.com

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Charles Bradley is Motorsport.com’s Global Editor in Chief. After spending five years in the aerospace industry in his native North Wales, while working weekends as a freelance writer at racetracks around the UK, Charles joined the staff of Motoring News in the heart of London. He transferred to the nascent Autosport.com team in 2000 before transitioning to the magazine, becoming its Editor between 2011 and 2014. Charles then upped sticks to work in America, as Motorsport.com’s Editor in Chief, where he created the multi-national and multi-lingual editorial team that quickly became the world’s most-read motorsport website. He was instrumental in delivering three of the biggest Global F1 Fan Surveys in sports history and is also a multiple award-winning scriptwriter. Charles is also an overseas member of the Guild of Motoring Writers. He lives in Miami Beach with his wife Helen – and a cat that’s named after Serbia’s top football club.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

FIA removes Masi, announces new virtual F1 race control system

He will be replaced by WEC race director Eduardo Freitas and former DTM man Niels Wittich, who was already announced as Masi's deputy for the season. They will alternate as race director, backed up by Charlie Whiting's erstwhile deputy Herbie Blash. Former Brabham team manager Blash returns in the role...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Watch live: Mercedes reveals new W13 Formula 1 car for 2022

The Mercedes W13 car will be presented to the world in a live stream event, starting at 9am GMT, which you can watch via the Motorsport TV player. Mercedes has won the last eight constructors' titles, and will enter the new regulation cycle in 2022 looking to continue its domination of F1 since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units.
MOTORSPORTS
BMW BLOG

Mercedes A-Class Exiting US Means Less Competition For BMW 2 GC

With the rise of crossovers, cars are less and less on a customer’s radar when shopping for a new vehicle. Strangely, Mercedes decided to launch an A-Class Sedan to join the mechanically identical CLA with a different body. It has proven to be an uninspiring decision as the Mercedes A-Class Sedan is being dropped in the United States.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
BMW BLOG

BMW M4 Drag Races Tuned Toyota Supra : BMW Engine Wins

A drag race between a BMW M4 and a Toyota Supra doesn’t seem fair, right? After all, we’re talking about cars from different segments. It’s especially true if the Bavarian sports coupe is the more potent Competition model as it is the case here. However, that’s no ordinary A90 considering it has an upgraded engine to try and even the odds.
CARS
Autosport Online

BMW announces four cars for 2022 DTM season as Eng returns

Walkenhorst will continue its relationship with two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann into 2022 following a successful first season together last year where they clinched multiple race wins and finished fourth in the drivers’ championship. Esteban Muth will join the experienced Wittmann in an expanded two-car line-up at Walkenhorst, making...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden

Optus will take over the naming rights role for the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry alongside Mobil 1 for the 2022 season. The naming rights deal is the extension of a relationship between the telco and WAU that started in a minor backing role last year. The unveiling of Mostert's...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?

Over the last few years, in conversation and in writing, there have been times when I’ve described Simon Pagenaud as puzzling, troubled, enigmatic, lacking confidence and one of those guys who needs everything au point with his setup in order to give his best. I’ve also opined that when...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

The eagerly-awaited 2022 NASCAR Cup season is due to get underway this weekend with the season-opening Daytona 500. Reigning Cup series champion Kyle Larson secured pole ahead of Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team-mate Alex Bowman in qualifying on Wednesday, while 1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve guaranteed himself a starting slot in the non-charter Team Hezeberg Ford. There are, however, many questions that remain unanswered as NASCAR's Next Gen era gets underway.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Masi's departure from F1 was an inevitable call

However, while we knew changes to F1's system of refereeing were coming, there was always a chance that the beleaguered Australian would remain part of a revamped system, perhaps working alongside others. Indeed until just a few days ago sources suggested that he would still be in the picture. In...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

What sets the Williams FW44 apart from F1 2022 rivals so far

Starting up front, the nose is much more domed than we’ve seen presented by the other teams so far, with the chassis top following a similar design. The nose tip is connected to the second of four front wing elements, with the mainplane drooped down in the central region to help direct airflow to the underside of the nose.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy