MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles

Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series will return to Indonesia for the first time since 1997 on 20 March when the inaugural grand prix at the new Mandalika track – MotoGP's first street circuit – is held. Ahead of the grand prix, the final three-day pre-season test of 2022 was held...

