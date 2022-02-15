Vehicular emissions enhance ammonia concentrations on winter mornings

Reduction process is a key step to fabricate metal-zeolite catalysts in catalytic synthesis. However, because of the strong interaction force, metal oxides in zeolites are very difficult to be reduced. Existing reduction technologies are always energy-intensive, and inevitably cause the agglomeration of metallic particles in metal-zeolite catalysts or destroy zeolite structure in severe cases. Herein, we disclose that zeolites after ion exchange of ammonium have an interesting and unexpected self-reducing feature. It can accurately control the reduction of metal-zeolite catalysts, via in situ ammonia production from 'ammonia pools', meanwhile, restrains the growth of the size of metals. Such new and reliable ammonia pool effect is not influenced by topological structures of zeolites, and works well on reducible metals. The ammonia pool effect is ultimately attributed to an atmosphere-confined self-regulation mechanism. This methodology will significantly promote the fabrication for metal-zeolite catalysts, and further facilitate design and development of low-cost and high-activity catalysts.

