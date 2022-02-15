ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

New study reveals key factors in core heavy impurities transport and control on EAST

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy/high Z metal materials are the preferred materials for plasma facing components in International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) due to their excellent properties. However, at thermonuclear fusion relevant temperatures, the accumulation of heavy/high-Z particles in the core region may significantly cool the plasmas, deteriorating the plasma performance and leading to H...

phys.org

The Independent

Scientists build shape-shifting drone that morphs from land to air vehicle using liquid metal

Scientists have built a shape-shifting robotic drone that transforms from a ground vehicle to a quadcopter, an advance that may lead to novel machines that can perform diverse functions under different conditions and self-heal after being damaged.The researchers from Virginia Tech in the US first developed a multifunctional material that could change shape, hold the shape, and return to the original configuration, and to do this over many cycles.“One of the challenges was to create a material that was soft enough to dramatically change shape, yet rigid enough to create adaptable machines that can perform different functions,” Michael...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Tuneable electron"“magnon coupling of ferromagnetic surface states in PdCoO

Controlling spin wave excitations in magnetic materials underpins the burgeoning field of magnonics. Yet, little is known about how magnons interact with the conduction electrons of itinerant magnets, or how this interplay can be controlled. Via a surface-sensitive spectroscopic approach, we demonstrate a strong electron"“magnon coupling at the Pd-terminated surface of the delafossite oxide PdCoO2, where a polar surface charge mediates a Stoner transition to itinerant surface ferromagnetism. We show how the coupling is enhanced sevenfold with increasing surface disorder, and concomitant charge carrier doping, becoming sufficiently strong to drive the system into a polaronic regime, accompanied by a significant quasiparticle mass enhancement. Our study thus sheds light on electron"“magnon interactions in solid-state materials, and the ways in which these can be controlled.
PHYSICS
MedicalXpress

New study reveals potential target for alcohol-associated liver disease

Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have uncovered a new pathway that helps explain how consuming too much alcohol causes damage to the liver, specifically mitochondrial dysfunction in alcohol-associated liver disease. The discovery, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, can also help lead to a new treatment approach for people suffering from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Nuclear Fusion#Nuclear Reactor#Impurity#Temperature#Central Region#Iter#Hfips
MedicalXpress

Study reveals new insights on impact of disciplining children

I once dated a man with two daughters, ages five and 8, and when they "misbehaved," he sentenced them to stand in the "naughty corner." I wasn't a fan of the approach. It felt like they were being shamed. And no constructive conversation was happening about the apparent misdeed. I told him so, and he eventually agreed with me and abandoned the practice.
RELATIONSHIPS
techxplore.com

Beyond lithium: A systematic search for candidate materials for calcium-ion batteries

Electric cars are the future; they will help reduce air pollution and end our dependence on fossil fuels. However, there is one glaring problem with this potentially disruptive technology: the availability of sufficient lithium (Li) to produce all these car batteries. The best rechargeable batteries we currently have are based on chemical reactions involving Li, which is why one finds Li-ion batteries in most portable electronic gadgets. Unfortunately, Li is not abundant on earth, and its reserves represent as little as 0.002% of the earth's crust. Once electric cars become more widespread, the demand for Li will start exceeding the supply.
CARS
studyfinds.org

New study reveals why COVID-19 often causes loss of smell

NEW YORK — Loss of smell has been synonymous with COVID-19 since the very beginning of the pandemic. Now, scientists from New York University and Columbia University report the discovery of a “mechanism” that may explain COVID-connected loss of smell. In short, the new study finds that...
SCIENCE
reviewofoptometry.com

Study Identifies Key Factors Associated with Higher IOP in POAG

POAG patients of male gender, younger age and thicker central corneal thickness were shown to have higher IOP. Click image to enlarge. Given the importance of IOP in glaucoma, researchers recently set out to gain a more comprehensive understanding of its potential role in primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and ocular hypertension (OHT). To accomplish this, they evaluated baseline IOP characteristics and diurnal fluctuation in the Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension China cohort.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
mining.com

‘Endangered metals’ no longer needed to produce hydrogen from water

A new, rare metal-free method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan. Instead of scarce materials, the scientists found a way to use cobalt and manganese to produce hydrogen for fuel cells and...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Microplastics increase the toxicity of organic pollutants in the environment by a factor of 10

A new study by Tel Aviv University researchers found that in a marine environment, microplastics absorb and concentrate toxic organic substances and thus increase their toxicity by a factor of 10, which may lead to a severe impact on human health. The study was conducted by Dr. Ines Zucker of the School of Mechanical Engineering and the Porter School of the Environment and Earth Sciences at Tel Aviv University, together with Ph.D. student Andrey Eitan Rubin.
CHEMISTRY
natureworldnews.com

Forest Areas Does Not Always Cause Cloud Formation, Reveals New Study

Contrary to conventional knowledge that forests produce more clouds, a new study finds that smaller forests generally cause more cloud formation in temperate and boreal regions, and not so much in tropical regions, including the Amazon. The study's researchers used 17 years' worth of high-resolution data from two different satellites.
SCIENCE
WDBO

Study: The Earth’s core could be in a ‘superionic’ state

A study of the Earth’s core published last week in the journal Nature is challenging what scientists have thought about the structure of the planet. The new study showed that Earth’s inner core is in a “superionic state,” made of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, which, when combined and subjected to pressure and temperature, create a substance that is between a solid and a liquid.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Facile synthesis of hierarchically structured MIL-53(Al) with superior properties using an environmentally-friendly ultrasonic method for separating lead ions from aqueous solutions

The present study aims at investigating sonochemically synthesized MIL-53(Al) and its applications in adsorption lead ions from aqueous solution. XRD, FESEM, BET, and FTIR analyses were employed to identify and characterize MIL-53(Al). The ultrasonic-assisted synthesis procedure results in reducing the synthesis time to 24Â h; however, the conventional synthesis of MIL-53(Al) takes 3Â days. Applying ultrasonic waves also leads to increase of the specific surface area up to 50% more than that of synthesized by the conventional method, as well as creating the hierarchical MIL-53(Al) structure which reduces the mass transfer limitation of ions into internal micropores. The optimum conditions for removing lead ions are pH of 6, Pb ion concentration of 20Â mg/L, contact time of 60Â min, adsorbent dose of 0.04Â g, and temperature of 318Â K with the removal efficiency of 97.63%. The experimental adsorption equilibrium and kinetic data fit the Langmuir isotherm and pseudo-second-order kinetic models, respectively. Moreover, the usage of sonochemically synthesized MIL-53(Al), for the first time as an adsorbent in heavy metal removal points to the great potential of this new environmentally-friendly adsorbent in removing lead ions from aqueous solutions.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Climate change and extreme weather will have complex effects on disease transmission

Temperature fluctuations such as heatwaves can have very different effects on infection rates and disease outcomes depending on the average background temperature, says a report published today in the journal eLife. The study suggests it will be increasingly difficult to predict the consequences of climate change on host-pathogen interactions as...
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Largest genetic study of migraines to date reveals new genetic risk factors

An international consortium of leading migraine scientists identified more than 120 regions of the genome that are connected to risk of migraine. The groundbreaking study helps researchers better understand the biological basis of migraine and its subtypes and could speed up the search for new treatment of the condition, which affects over a billion individuals wordwide.
SCIENCE
yale.edu

Calorie restriction trial reveals key factors in extending human health

Decades of research has shown that limits on calorie intake by flies, worms, and mice can enhance life span in laboratory conditions. But whether such calorie restriction can do the same for humans remains unclear. Now a new study led by Yale researchers confirms the health benefits of moderate calorie restrictions in humans — and identifies a key protein that could be harnessed to extend health in humans.
HEALTH
HPCwire

New SQMS Study Uncovers Impurities in a Qubit

Feb. 17, 2022 — When it comes to developing quantum computers and harnessing quantum information, scientists require a complete understanding of the materials that make up superconducting qubits, or quantum bits, the core component of a quantum computer that holds information. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, along with collaborators such as Rigetti Computing and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, have used a new technique to identify impurities within physical qubits that can limit the lifespan of quantum information.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

High-resolution 3D study of pine pollen reveals nanofoams are key to surviving mass extinctions

Scientists from the Natural History Museum, London (United Kingdom), and the ESRF, the European Synchrotron, Grenoble (France), have found that some pollen has survived mass extinctions thanks, in part, to its nanofoam wall structure. This may explain why the survival of certain plants. It is the first time scientists have described a biological nanofoam structure. Their results are published in Science Advances.
WILDLIFE

