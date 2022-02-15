New study reveals key factors in core heavy impurities transport and control on EAST

The present study aims at investigating sonochemically synthesized MIL-53(Al) and its applications in adsorption lead ions from aqueous solution. XRD, FESEM, BET, and FTIR analyses were employed to identify and characterize MIL-53(Al). The ultrasonic-assisted synthesis procedure results in reducing the synthesis time to 24Â h; however, the conventional synthesis of MIL-53(Al) takes 3Â days. Applying ultrasonic waves also leads to increase of the specific surface area up to 50% more than that of synthesized by the conventional method, as well as creating the hierarchical MIL-53(Al) structure which reduces the mass transfer limitation of ions into internal micropores. The optimum conditions for removing lead ions are pH of 6, Pb ion concentration of 20Â mg/L, contact time of 60Â min, adsorbent dose of 0.04Â g, and temperature of 318Â K with the removal efficiency of 97.63%. The experimental adsorption equilibrium and kinetic data fit the Langmuir isotherm and pseudo-second-order kinetic models, respectively. Moreover, the usage of sonochemically synthesized MIL-53(Al), for the first time as an adsorbent in heavy metal removal points to the great potential of this new environmentally-friendly adsorbent in removing lead ions from aqueous solutions.

