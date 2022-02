Though they're the universe's most sought-after celebrities, some black holes aren't fans of the limelight. In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature, researchers announced that a supermassive black hole, about 15 million times the mass of our sun and 47 million light-years from Earth, prefers its privacy. Right in the center of galaxy Messier 77, this introverted abyss is shielded by a thick halo of cosmic dust that serves as a sort of enormous blackout curtain. This ring hides the dangerous void while it does what dangerous voids do: gobble up nearby particles, then spit them out in the form of gleaming jets at nearly the speed of light.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO