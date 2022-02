I didn’t see this coming. This being the trucker blockade and unrest in Canada, our seemingly placid and liberal neighbor to the north. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers this week to stop protests that have paralyzed much of the economy. The damage extended to the auto industry in the United States, too, with the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit. Ottawa, the capital, has been besieged by protests and Parliament Hill blocked by big rigs.

PROTESTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO