Vistara has launched a new price stimulation today on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, for their international operations. Here are the details. Vistara is offering a 25% discount on the base fare when booking a return journey on any international destination of Vistara, including London, Dubai and Colombo. Bookings open from February 14, 2022, till February 21, 2022, for travel until June 30, 2022. The sale is applicable for all cabin classes. More than 60,000 seats are available under the Sale.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO