Manhattan, KS

Wildcats defeat West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum

 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his...

Emporia sweeps Junction City

Emporia outscored Junction City 46-34 in the second half and pulled away to a 74-62 victory over the Blue Jays in boys basketball Tuesday night. The win was only the third of the season for the Spartans ( 3-14 ) while Junction City fell to 11-7. The game had been...
KSU women's basketball coach's wife diagnosed with cancer

MANHATTAN - Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie's wife has been diagnosed with cancer. On Thursday morning, coach Jeff Mittie reported through his social media account that his wife, Shanna, has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. "Shanna and I have been waiting until after she met with family,...
Blue Jays will compete at the state swim meet

Swimmers from the Junction City Boys Swim team will be competing at the 6A State Swim meet at the USD 501 Capitol Federal Natatorium on Friday the 18th and Saturday the 19th. According to assistant coach Aaron Craig those who qualified are, Gabriel Lamb in the 50yd and 100yd freestyle as well as the 200 Medley Relay swimming the backstroke portion. Creytin Sanner qualified in the 200 Medley Relay, swimming the butterfly portion and the 100yd breaststroke. Abner Gonzalez and Grant Shrader fill out the rest of the 200yd Medley Relay, swimming the freestyle and breaststroke portions.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

