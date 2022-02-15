Wildcats defeat West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum

Swimmers from the Junction City Boys Swim team will be competing at the 6A State Swim meet at the USD 501 Capitol Federal Natatorium on Friday the 18th and Saturday the 19th. According to assistant coach Aaron Craig those who qualified are, Gabriel Lamb in the 50yd and 100yd freestyle as well as the 200 Medley Relay swimming the backstroke portion. Creytin Sanner qualified in the 200 Medley Relay, swimming the butterfly portion and the 100yd breaststroke. Abner Gonzalez and Grant Shrader fill out the rest of the 200yd Medley Relay, swimming the freestyle and breaststroke portions.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO