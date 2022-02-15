Social Native Acquires Creator Assets From influence.co, Further Expanding Its Investment in the Creator Economy

Brian Shelton joins from RealPage, where his experience working in capital markets and for a public company will be key as Gainsight prepares to scale. Gainsight, the Customer Success and Product Experience company, has named Brian Shelton its Chief Financial Officer. Shelton joins from RealPage, where he led the Finance team from 2014 through 2021, at which time the publicly held company was acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction that valued RealPage at approximately $10.2 billion. The company will rely on Shelton’s experience establishing and directing key business and financial processes as it prepares for rapid growth.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO