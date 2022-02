The news that France is to drop the requirement for fully-vaccinated travellers to show evidence of a negative test on arrival is an excellent breakthrough for huge numbers of travellers. Combined with the ending of Day 2 tests for travellers coming back to the UK from this Friday, it means that most of us will, once again, be able to visit one of our favourite travel destinations without any of the niggling worries that an unexpected last-minute test result might scupper our plans.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO