Houston, TX

Hudson Capital combines with Freight App alongside its leadership team

By Manshi Mamtora
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) acquired 100% of Freight App as a wholly owned subsidiary on Monday, February 14, 2022. Company appointed Freight App's leadership to replace retiring board, CEO Warren...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions unit signs new authorized dealer

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX) subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices signed a new authorized dealer, and received an order for a ROSA security robot from this dealer. AITX confirmed that this order and subsequent orders for ROSA will ship as the recently announced ROSA 3.0 model. “ROSA has been our best-selling...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

leadPops Grows Leadership Team with Five New Executives

Pioneer in Digital Client Acquisition appoints CFO, CMO, VP Engineering, Head of Product, & Director of Client Marketing. Digital customer acquisition software and marketing innovator serving the mortgage, real estate, and insurance industries, leadPops announces the hiring of five key members of its leadership team. Joining leadPops are Alex Monacelli,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Ultrack Systems signs MOU to acquire Power Moves Transport

Ultrack Systems (OTCPK:MJLB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire an east coast trucking company, Power Moves Transport. Pursuant to the MOU, Ultrack Systems would take 100% ownership of Power Moves. A share exchange between the parties will be utilized to facilitate the closing of the transaction. Ultrack...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Builders FirstSource approves new $1B stock repurchase plan

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has authorized the company to repurchase $1B of its common shares, representing 7.6% of total market cap. Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource commented, “The completion of our prior share repurchase plans and our new repurchase authorization announced today are a direct reflection of the financial strength of our company, our ability to deploy our robust free cash flow to drive profitable growth and our commitment to shareholder value creation.”
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Air Canada GAAP EPS of -C$1.38, revenue of C$2.73B

Air Canada press release (OTCQX:ACDVF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$1.38. Revenue of C$2.73B (+230.1% Y/Y). Air Canada plans to increase its first quarter 2022 ASM capacity by 243 per cent from the same quarter in 2021. When compared to the same period in 2019, first quarter ASM capacity is expected to decrease by about 44 per cent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

