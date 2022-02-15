Hudson Capital combines with Freight App alongside its leadership team

Company lands top execs from the Estee Lauder Companies, RingCentral, and Google to lead strategy, operations, and global marketing efforts. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced that it has appointed Florence Shaffer as Vice President, Strategy & Operations, Chief of Staff to CEO, and Deepti Illa as Vice President, Global Integrated Marketing. Shaffer will join Matterport’s executive leadership team and report to CEO RJ Pittman, helping drive the company’s strategic and operational mandate. Illa brings an impressive record of driving global business growth for some of the world’s largest cloud platforms and will report directly to recently named Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Klein. She will lead global marketing efforts to elevate the Matterport brand and scale adoption across all key vertical markets.

