Sting is the latest artist to sell the share of their songwriting catalog for hundreds of millions of dollars, with the singer reaching a deal with Universal Music Group for both his solo hits and the ones he penned for the Police. According to the New York Times, while financial terms weren’t disclosed, the deal is believed to be worth an estimated $250 million. The agreement covers Sting’s entire output as a songwriter, including Police songs like “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” to solo singles like “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You”...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO