Chicago, IL

SPAC mergers are falling apart at a rapid pace

By Editorials
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — The pace of blank-check mergers failing to cross the finish line is accelerating as the industry grapples with waning investor interest. At least six mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies have been canceled this year, on pace for a record number of nixed deals in a single quarter. At least...

siliconangle.com

Circle signs new SPAC merger deal on a valuation of $9B

Cryptocurrency and blockchain services provider Circle Internet Financial Inc. today announced that it will now go public via a special-purpose acquisition company in a new deal that values it at $9 billion. Circle announced in July that it intended to go public with Concord Acquisition Corp. in a deal that...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

USD Coin Founder Circle Doubles Valuation Ahead Of SPAC Merger

The start of 2022 has seen SPAC mergers called off and the valuation of some deals lowered. On Thursday, a previously announced SPAC merger announced an increased valuation. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: Circle announced the termination of an existing merger agreement with Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)....
MARKETS
channele2e.com

Cancelled SPAC Technology Mergers: List of Abandoned M&A Deals Grows

Wall Street’s brief and heated love affair with SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) continues to cool off. The list of SPACs and technology companies that announced but then abandoned M&A plans involves such sectors as 3D printing, telecom services and e-commerce platforms. The cancellations offer a cautionary reality check for MSPs and IT service providers that were exploring potential SPAC engagements.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Energy Vault Begins Trading on the NYSE Following SPAC Merger

Energy Vault, the company developing sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions, is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange following the completion of its business combination with Novus Capital Corporation II. Energy Vault develops sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions designed to advance the transition to a carbon free, resilient power grid. Robert Piconi, co-founder and CEO of Energy Vault, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to disucss.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Three-Way Merger With HotelPlanner, Reservations.com And SPAC Is Abruptly Terminated

A three-way merger between the online travel-focused companies HotelPlanner and Reservations.com with Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASAXU), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been cancelled. What Happened: In a joint press statement, the three companies said they “mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement. The...
ECONOMY
SpaceNews.com

Declining value of space SPACs could trigger mergers and acquisitions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Space companies that went public in the last year only to see their valuation drop precipitously may soon become targets of acquisitions. Potential acquirers, panelists said at the SmallSat Symposium Feb.9, range from other emerging space companies looking to move up the value chain to large aerospace companies that want to diversify.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

San Jose lidar maker Cepton makes Wall Street debut after SPAC merger

Shares of Cepton Inc. rose by about 3% on Friday after it became the eighth Bay Area lidar company to go public via mergers with blank-check companies since September 2020. The San Jose company started its first day of trading with an initial market capitalization of about $1.4 billion after merging with New York special purpose acquisition company Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. That's more than double its last private valuation of $615 million in a Series C funding in February 2020.
SAN JOSE, CA
Reuters

Telecom firm Syniverse, SPAC M3-Brigade scrap $2.85 billion merger

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Telecom services firm Syniverse Technologies and special purpose acquisition company M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.N) have mutually terminated their $2.85 billion merger, the blank-check firm said on Wednesday, amid rising shareholder redemptions. The decision to end the deal also comes against the backdrop of a steep...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Leafly closes SPAC merger and will debut Monday on Nasdaq

Seattle-based digital cannabis marketplace Leafly has closed its merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Merida Merger Corp. I. Leafly first announced the merger in August. The newly formed company has adopted Leafly's name and will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the ticker symbol LFLY.
SEATTLE, WA
Motley Fool

Is This SPAC a Buy After Falling More Than 50%?

Gingko Bioworks uses DNA to program cells for certain functions. But the stock commands a massive price relative to its revenue. Back-end profits are the long-term story, but it could take a while to get there. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
cfodive.com

IPO pace slows, SPACs underperform market

More IPOs were filed in 2021 than any year since 2000, and more than twice as many special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPOs were filed, but 2022 isn’t likely to look much like last year. Companies last year filed 397 traditional IPOs, generating some $142 billion in proceeds, according...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Atlantic Coastal SPAC scraps merger with 3D printing firm Essentium

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH.O) said on Friday its deal to take Essentium Inc public has been mutually terminated, highlighting troubles for the sector that has seen similar cancellations of agreements recently. The decision gives the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) until March next...
BUSINESS
Crain's Chicago Business

Kraft Heinz overcomes cost pressures with big sales boost

(Bloomberg) — Kraft Heinz Co.’s fourth-quarter earnings topped estimates as price hikes helped the maker of Kool-Aid and Philadelphia cream cheese offset higher costs. Earnings per share excluding some items in the quarter ended Dec. 25 were 79 cents, topping the average analyst estimate of 63 cents. Organic revenue -- which excludes the impact of currency swings, acquisitions and divestitures -- rose 3.9% from the prior-year period, blowing past the 0.2% projection of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
RETAIL
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Mergers are Facing Uphill Battles

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Today M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (MBAC) became the latest SPAC to call off a merger when it cancelled its planned combination with Syniverse, marking the 9th deal to be called off since December. The company noted that due to the amount of redemption requests it received that they wouldn't be able to meet the minimum cash requirements for the deal.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Leafly shares start trading after acquisition by SPAC Merida Merger

Leafly Holdings Inc. LFLY, +3.75% will begin trading Monday after the cannabis marketplace was acquired by blank check company Merida Merger Corp. I MCMJ. Merida is changing its name to Leafly as part of the deal and its stock will no longer trade under the MCMJ symbol. "Backed by substantial funding, tremendous advancements in cannabis legalization and e-commerce tailwinds, we are relentlessly focused on investing in our technology, talent, and content to execute our growth strategy, said Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita. Leafly Holdings Inc. announced on Aug. 9 it would merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Merida Merger Corp. I in a deal with an enterprise value of about $385 million and equity value of about $532 million. Shares of Leafly rose 3.8% in premarket trades.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cedar Fair falls sharply after turning down SeaWorld's merger offer

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) fell in early Wednesday trading after the company rejected a merger offer from SeaWorld Entertainment and reported Q4 and full year results. Cedar Fair (FUN) reported attendance for 2021 that was approximately 70% of 2019 levels. In-park per capita spending was up 28% to a record $62.03, with double-digit increases across all key revenue categories. Out-of-park revenues of $168M, which was comparable to 2019 levels.
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Binance invests $200M into Forbes ahead of SPAC merger

In one of the more weird investments in recent times, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it’s investing $200 million into legacy media company Forbes Media LLC, the publisher of Forbes magazine. The $200 million strategic investment will go to both Forbes and Magnus Opus...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

‘This is huge for us’: Interview with Leafly CEO as cannabis company goes public in SPAC merger

Leafly arrived on the public markets Monday, setting a milestone for not only the Seattle company but the cannabis industry at large. Leafly began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LFLY following a SPAC merger with Merida Merger Corp., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Merida Capital Holdings. Shares were up about 7% as of Monday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Cannabis marketplace Leafly closes SPAC merger deal and will go public on Monday

Nearly six months after announcing plans to go public via a SPAC merger, Seattle-based online cannabis marketplace Leafly has sealed the deal and will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday. Leafly is merging with Merida Merger Corp., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Merida Capital Holdings. Merida has...
SEATTLE, WA
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
