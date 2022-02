A Better Ubisoft statement says that the company has not addressed any of their complaints. An open letter from A Better Ubisoft states that the company has not met any of their demands in the 200 days since initial demands were made. A Better Ubisoft is a group of employees that formed in the wake of the numerous reports of rampant sexual harassment and misconduct going on within the France-based company.

