Tuesday morning weather forecast

What a day! record heat all across the region today, with temperatures nearly reaching 70 degrees. But there's cold air coming that will bring us back down this weekend. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
Friday is bringing much cooler temperatures as the clouds move out for the weekend. We will see cold air move back into our area for our morning. We will see wind chills drop off into the 20s for the morning hours.
Skies will clear this Friday morning, giving way to a sunny, breezy, and much cooler afternoon. Temperatures will keep falling through mid to late morning, before rebounding into the cool mid-50s this afternoon.
