Back in 2011, fans of Jack Reacher, the popular character from Lee Child's books from the late 1990s to the present, got their wish to see the massive, 6-foot-5-inch former military major on the big screen when Paramount Pictures announced it was adapting Child's 2005 book One Shot. And the man it picked to play Jack Reacher was... 5-foot-7-inch Tom Cruise. While Cruise is a bona fide action star and starred in two Jack Reacher films, he could fit in Jack Reacher's pocket. That wrong gets righted in Amazon Prime Video's Reacher, which reclaims the character as Child intended: as a totally yoked he-man who can bench 350 and double-pump dunk without a stepladder. Or at the very least reach the mugs from the top cupboard.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO