ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Extension helps with alternative enterprises

By James Hartsfield Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28n5Iq_0eEtADgX00

Change is continuous in farming. Prices, farm programs, trade policies, technology, markets, and consumer preferences all change continuously, just to name some of the causes. Many farmers search for alternative enterprises and opportunities to help diversify their farm operations. Some farm enterprises benefit from these changes and some are harmed; the search for profitable alternatives is a continuous challenge. There are seven important questions that should guide the search for alternative enterprises. Answering each one of these is important to achieving success.

1. Why are you interested in alternative enterprises?

2. What are consumers interested in buying and who will be your customers?

3. What are you planning to sell and how will you sell it?

4. Will your product require processing, and if so, how will you sell it?

5. What business and legal issues apply?

6. What resources will you need?

7. Will it be financially feasible and worthwhile?

Realize that enterprise selection is a complicated and demanding process. It should be considered no different than evaluating any other business opportunity. The amount of time and energy spent in research should be directly related to the amount of capital at risk and the potential rewards. All of this takes a lot of work, but it is well worth taking time to make sure the ideas you are considering will work and to avoid problems or disappointments down the road.

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Understanding the costs involved in starting an LLC

We have seen a surge in new businesses, between e-commerce, the "Great Resignation," and trying to fortify preexisting income streams, the marketplace is becoming extremely competitive. Starting a new business is exciting, and while it comes with hard work, the reward of a profitable venture is worth the work. One...
ECONOMY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmer seeks crop insurance certainty in the 2023 Farm Bill

Farmer seeks crop insurance certainty in the 2023 Farm Bill. A west central Indiana farmer says he doesn’t want to see major changes to the crop insurance programs as the 2023 Farm Bill process gets underway. Scott Smith, president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association, expressed his concerns during...
AGRICULTURE
concreteproducts.com

Newsflash: The digital enterprise is not complicated

Ready-mix concrete is a “now” industry. Real time. No delay. It’s time for us to catch up with what our kids already have: Instant access to information and collaboration with everyone all the time. The phrase “digital enterprise” makes a ton of money for lots of advisors...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Wharton

Can Alternate Reality Courses Help Entrepreneurs Succeed?

Thomas Lowry Winthrop is hyperventilating into a brown paper bag, panicking over a presentation he has to give to the partners in his startup investment firm, BlueSky Ventures. He’s got nothing and needs help fast. “You were the one that told me to go out there and do something....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nurserymag.com

Substrate extenders and alternatives

Either proactively or reactively, the need for substrate (growing media) options is always important for growers. Recent shortages have led to many growers being forced or highly encouraged to turn to “Plan B” in their substrate toolbox to bridge the gap between increased demand and some drastic shortages of common growing media components and products.
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

Crop insurance premium benefit available for cover crops

Producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the USDA if they planted cover crops during the 2022 crop year. Producers must report their cover crop acreage by March 15 if they want to receive the benefit from this year’s Pandemic Cover Crop Program. PCCP helps farmers maintain their cover crop systems despite the financial challenges posed by COVID-19.
AGRICULTURE
dataversity.net

Rethinking Data Integration for the Enterprise

Data paradigms are changing. The concept of a data warehouse as the only solution for integrating data sources should be questioned. This approach is increasingly at odds with the realities of how data is transacted and used in enterprises. Instead of a few data sources, there can be 20, 30, 40, even more. Harmonizing and accessing that data from a single source is becoming more complex, costly, and inefficient. This leads to a fundamental question: Has the architecture of the traditional data warehouse become an obstacle to achieving the vision of the data-driven enterprise? Is it a fallacy that data warehouses solve all enterprise data integration problems?
SOFTWARE
californiaagnet.com

USDA Provides Update on Implementation of Forthcoming Disaster Assistance

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided an update at the Cattle Industry Convention on forthcoming assistance for agricultural producers impacted by weather-related disasters in calendar years 2020 and 2021. “Over the past two years, as agricultural producers have struggled with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, many...
AGRICULTURE
OEM Off-Highway

Agritechnica Honors Agriculture Technology Concepts with New Award

Honoring innovations in the agricultural industry is a key element of every Agritechnica show. While the 2022 event is cancelled, organizer DLG (German Agricultural Society) is still presenting awards to showcase the many technologies in the industry which aim to help improve operations for farmers. Winners have already been announced...
AGRICULTURE
L'Observateur

USDA Announces $50 Million in Grants Awarded to States to Support the Seafood Industry

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an investment of approximately $50 million in grants to support seafood processors, processing facilities and processing vessels through the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program (SPRS). This grant funding, to be distributed through...
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

Tech with tact: An end-to-end approach to meeting customer needs

Success in business means solving problems for customers, and developments from AI to IoT have vastly increased the scope of these solutions. But technology is only as effective as its application. Chief Product Officer of CCC explains why companies seeking to adopt these innovations need to start with the end user in mind, examining the full range of circumstances and challenges these technologies can address.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

The power of building community in trucking – Taking the Hire Road

Communication builds relationships, and relationships are key to any industry’s success. Jeremy Reymer meets with Lori Furnell, president of Truck Drivers USA, to discuss the power of building community in the trucking industry. Furnell has held a range of positions in the freight industry. She has seen what it...
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

How to build a sustainable workforce and improve job satisfaction

The pandemic forced many organizations to change their working models overnight. As a result employees are reassessing their working lives and making radical choices. Organizations have a opportunity to build a culture that attracts, retains and sustains the best talent. Organizations and individuals are hyper-focused on sustainability, and rightly so....
RETAIL
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Dialysate Market Insights 2021 Specializing in Key Developments, Enterprise Alternative and Forecast to 2031

The Global Dialysate Market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the industry- and economy-wide databases for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market. It focuses on technologies, volume, and materials in, an in-depth analysis of the market. The study has a section dedicated to profiling key companies in the market along with the market shares they hold.
MARKETS
High Plains Journal

Harvesting the crop to feed the world

The root of the stalk determines the health of the plant. It doesn’t matter if you are talking about a wheat plant or a human being. Our challenges today stem around the fact that too many folks have lost that connection with their roots. Recently I spent the weekend...
AMARILLO, TX
CIO

The Evolution of Enterprise Data Security

Enterprise data security has always been about protecting sensitive data and ensuring that it doesn’t fall into the hands of unauthorized people. It’s there to prevent the leaks that could result from an outside attack, a misconfiguration or even an insider. When all data was housed within an enterprise data center, IT security staff had a centralized location to protect what was finite and more predictable. However, the world has moved on from an era when data resided only on user devices and within the walls of an enterprise data center.
COMPUTERS
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy