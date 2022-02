This post originally appeared in the Feb. 5 Politics Report. Subscribe here. Ammar Campa Najjar did not get the Democratic Party endorsement for the race for mayor in Chula Vista. There are some hard feelings lingering from how his second congressional run in East County ended with him trying to stake out some conservative positions to see if he couldn’t beat Rep. Darrell Issa. And some were uncertain about his connection to Chula Vista after having spent four years trying to represent East County in Congress.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO