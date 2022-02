DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Coach Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t on the bench for the second half, but that didn’t stop No. 9 Duke from picking up a dramatic win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday night, 76-74. It wasn’t comfortable. Alondes Williams knocked down a 3-pointer, then got a steal to tee up a Dallas Walton dunk that cut the deficit to 74-72 with 54 seconds left. It was the first time the Demon Deacons were within a shot in about 6 minutes.

