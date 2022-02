It’s not on the cards. We are in the middle of WWE’s busiest season as the company is on the Road to WrestleMania 38. That means there is a lot of work to be done as WWE tries to get ready for their biggest shows of the year. Some of those adjustments involve a lot of work but WWE tends to know how to pull them off. In this case, it means wrapping up a story for a certain visiting legend.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO