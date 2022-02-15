ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform

CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4ZVS_0eEt9Bup00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect in the deadly stabbing of Chinatown resident Christina Lee was arraigned Monday on multiple charges.

CBS2 has learned he was out on bail at the time, and Mayor Eric Adams is calling it another reason the state needs to review bail reform.

Sources tell CBS2 25-year-old Assamad Nash had seven prior arrests dating back to 2015. Sources say his criminal history ranges from selling swiped MetroCards and damaging MetroCard machines to assault and harassment for an incident involving a man on the subway back in September on the Lower East Side.

He was out on bail when police say he killed Lee.

“He should not have been on the street. We should do a better job of making sure dangerous people are not on the street,” Adams said Monday.

The mayor said Nash is the poster child for bail reform, given he had three open cases, including assault and possession of stolen property.

“I am optimistic of the energy that we are going to work together to stop the feeders of crime and make sure our city is safe,” Adams said.

CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer asked Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie about bail reform. He said he was open to discussions but is afraid that every horrible crime, like the Chinatown stabbing, will be used to push an agenda the legislature might not be able to support.

“Everything that people find frustration to them about what’s going on, it’s just so easy to just blame bail reform. I don’t think that does any of us a good service, if we’re really trying to get to the solutions,” he told Kramer.

Adams met with Heastie and Senate President Andrea Stewart-Cousins to solve the city’s issues, but said whether he gets bail reform changes or not, he still has to keep the city safe.

“I can’t turn around say, ‘Well, I didn’t get help from different places, so now my city is not safe.’ Nope, I’m not accepting that,” he said.

Nash is now facing burglary and murder charges in Lee’s death.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Chilling Video Shows Moments Before New Yorker Was Stabbed to Death in Her Own Apartment

An Asian American woman was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment early Sunday morning by a stranger who followed her inside, according to police and multiple reports. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was discovered by cops in her bathtub, where she was “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body,” police sources told the New York Post. Lee’s alleged killer, Assamad Nash, was found hiding under her bed, the outlet reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Assamad Nash charged in Chinatown murder of Christina Yuna Lee

The homeless man who allegedly slaughtered a 35-year-old woman in her Chinatown apartment has a lengthy rap sheet including petty crimes and robbery — which law enforcement sources say was the likely motive behind Sunday’s shocking slay. Assamad Nash, 25, was charged with murder and robbery in the...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Kramer
Person
Carl Heastie
Daily Mail

AOC is 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible': Landlord of Manhattan ad creative, 35, stabbed 40 times by out-on-bail crook slams progressive for claiming NYC crime wave is down to withdrawing child tax credit

The Manhattan landlord of the 35-year-old Asian advertising creative who was knifed to death by a free-on-bail homeless career criminal has slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for pinning the crime surge on child tax credits expiring. Brian Chin called the left-wing firebrand 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible' for comments she made the...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Mayor#Murder#Metrocards#Assembly#Senate
PIX11

Chinatown slaying suspect faces life without parole in stabbing death

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The 25-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman more than 40 times in her Chinatown home could face life in prison if he’s found guilty of the Sunday slaying, prosecutors said at his arraignment. Assamad Nash was arraigned on murder and burglary charges Monday in the death of Christina Yuna Lee. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams calls for bail reform rollbacks at virtual state budget hearing

New York City Mayor Eric Adams got plenty of love from members of the state Legislature while testifying at a Wednesday virtual budget hearing during the annual “Tin Cup Day” for local leaders. During his appearance with lawmakers to discuss New York City’s needs in the state budget, Democrats and Republicans alike gushed over Adams’ approach to addressing violent crime. “I do have to say as a senator from Long Island. I find both the tone and the issue agenda of your administration very refreshing," moderate Democratic state Sen. James Gaughran said at one point. Lefty legislators liked his focus on issues as diverse as dyslexia and the city response to a recent fire in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Suspect in Chinatown stabbing death identified after arrest

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is expected to face murder charges after allegedly stabbing a woman to death after following her home and into her Chinatown apartment early Sunday, according to the NYPD. Police on Monday said Assamad Nash, 25, was taken into custody and arrested on...
MANHATTAN, NY
CNN

CNN

884K+
Followers
133K+
Post
705M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy